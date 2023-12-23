Sunny skies, drier weather in Hawaii’s holiday forecast

After over a week of rainy and windy weather for much of the state, Christmas in Hawaii will be “green and bright” just as the holiday standard “Mele Kalikimaka” promises.

“Increasing sunshine, decreasing showers, and easing tradewinds are expected through the remainder of the holiday weekend,” according to National Weather Service forecasters.

Honolulu should see highs in the low-80s and overnight lows in the high 60s through Christmas and for most of the coming week. Winds may gust as high as 29 mph today but will start decreasing tonight and Sunday. By Monday, east-northeast winds of 6 to 10 mph are forecast, with mostly sunny skies statewide.

The holiday forecast is in stark contrast to the wintry mix of gusty winds and showers over the past weeks. On Wednesdays, heavy rain and saturated ground led to a large landslide on the townbound lanes of the Pali Highway, which have remained closed ever since. State Department of Education officials expect to have the lanes reopened Sunday evening.

The weather service said a weak front will start moving across the islands Tuesday “bringing a brief increase in northeasterly trade winds and some increased shower activity along windward and northern slopes.”