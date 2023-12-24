HFD rescues hiker from Waahila Ridge Trail

A 50-year-old man was rescued by the Honolulu Fire Department Saturday after he hurt his shoulder and could not continue hiking the Waahila Ridge Trail.

HFD reported receiving a 911 call at 1:02 p.m., and said it sent five units staffed with 17 personnel. HFD said the first unit was at the scene at 1:15 p.m. and began preparing for a search and rescue operation by air.

A rescuer aboard Air 1 reached the man’s side by 1:39 p.m., where a medical assessment and basic life support was provided.

The man was airlifted and at 1:49 p.m. reached a nearby landing zone, where his care was transferred to Emergency Medical Services. Two other hikers in the man’s party safely hiked out on their own, and no other injuries were reported.

HFD offers the following hiking safety tips:

>>Stay hydrated and prepare for the unexpected, including experiencing an injury.

>>Know your physical abilities and limitations; select trails that can be enjoyed safely.

>>Plan to allow enough time to exit the trail before it gets dark or in the event an injury occurs.