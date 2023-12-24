Hiker rescued after 12-foot fall by Waimano Pools Trail

A woman who injured her head after falling 12 feet near the Waimano Pools Trail in Pearl City was recused by the Honolulu Fire Department Saturday.

HFD responded with five units staffed with 16 personnel after receiving a 911 call about 1:40 p.m. for an injured hiker and it was determined that the 25-year-old’s injuries would not allow her to hike out on her own. The first unit arrived at 1:44 p.m. and prepared for a search-and-rescue operation by air.

Rescuers on Air 2 made contact with the hiker about 2:04 p.m.. They provided basic life support and then airlifted her at 2:24 p.m. to a nearby landing zone where her medical care was transferred to the Emergency Medical Services.

Four others that had been hiking with the woman were escorted out of the trail, and no other injuries were reported.

HFD offers the following hiker safety tips:

>>Stay hydrated and prepare for the unexpected, including experiencing an injury.

>>Know your physical abilities and limitations; select trails that can be enjoyed safely.

>>Plan to allow enough time to exit the trail before it gets dark or in the event an injury occurs.