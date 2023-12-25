Passenger in vehicle fatally shot in Halawa

A 22-year-old man was driven in a personal vehicle to Pali Momi Medical Center early this morning with what turned out to be a fatal gun shot wound or wounds.

The victim was a passenger in a vehicle at Kamehameha Highway near the Puuwai Momi Housing Complex when a suspect shot him, said Lt. Deena Thoemmes of the Honolulu Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division.

Patrol officers arrived at Pali Momi before 4 a.m. and the victim was pronounced dead.

The suspect is described as a local male, 5-feet, 5-inches to 5-feet, 8-inches tall with a slim build, who fled on foot toward the housing complex.

Thoemmes did not immediately know how many shots were fired and no additional information was provided.

The vehicle the victim was in was being processed today.