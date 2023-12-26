comscore Christmas baby arrives at Kapiolani 2 hours after her Christmas Eve twin | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Christmas baby arrives at Kapiolani 2 hours after her Christmas Eve twin

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 3:57 pm
  • COURTESY KAPIOLANI MEDICAL CENTER Twins Robert Ka‘ala and Madalena Kahana were born just about two hours apart on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

  • COURTESY HILO MEDICAL CENTER Emery Rose Transfiguracion Castro was born at 5 p.m. on Christmas Day at Hilo Medical Center to parents Trevor and Irene Castro of Mountain View.

  • COURTESY HILO MEDICAL CENTER Kala‘au “First Morning Dew” Ili‘ahi Jacob Simeona DeLima was born 7:05 a.m. on Christmas Day to parents Shanaya Simeona and Bransten Banaay-DeLima of Hilo.

Twin babies were born two hours apart this year at Kapiolani Medical Center for Women & Children — one on Christmas Eve and one on Christmas Day.

Robert Ka‘ala was born at 10:12 p.m. on Christmas Eve, confirmed the medical center. He weighed 4 pounds, 10 ounces, and measured 18 inches long. His sister, Madalena Kahana was born at 12:04 a.m. on Christmas Day. She weighed 5 pounds, 3 ounces, and measured 18 inches long.

The twins were born to parents Pedro and Sara of Waialua, who declined to give their last name.

Father Pedro said in a statement that Kahana is the valley and Ka‘ala is the mountains — and that they wanted their children to know that “God is with them everywhere from the highest of mountains and deepest of valleys.”

At Hilo Medical Center, meanwhile, two babies were born on Christmas Day.

The first, born at 7:05 a.m., was a boy named Kala‘au Ili‘ahi Jacob Simeona DeLima, according to Hilo Medical Center. He was born to parents Shanaya Simeona and Bransten Banaay-DeLima of Hilo. He weighed 7 pounds, 4 ounces and measured 19.5 inches. The second, born at 5 p.m., was a girl named Emery Rose Transfiguracion Castro. She was born to parents Trevor and Irene Castro of Mountain View. She weighed 6 pounds 7 ounces and measured 19 inches.

