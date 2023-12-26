comscore Missing Maui woman, 56, found in good health | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Top News

Missing Maui woman, 56, found in good health

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now
  • COURTESY MPD The Maui Police Department says Maelynne Mollena, 56, of Waiehu, who was formerly reported missing, has been located in good health.

    COURTESY MPD

    The Maui Police Department says Maelynne Mollena, 56, of Waiehu, who was formerly reported missing, has been located in good health.

The Maui Police Department today reported that a woman reported missing since last Tuesday has been found.

MPD said Maelynne Mollena, 56, of Waiehu has been located and found to be in good health.

Mollena had been reported missing on Dec. 19 by her family after she failed to return home from a walk on the morning of Dec. 16.

She was last seen walking along Waiehu Beach Road early that Saturday morning. Her family was concerned for her safety and well-being as she did not have a vehicle or cell phone.

MPD issued a press release last week seeking the public’s help in locating her and thanked the public today for their assistance.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka split after 7 years, dancer confirms

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up