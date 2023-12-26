Missing Maui woman, 56, found in good health

The Maui Police Department today reported that a woman reported missing since last Tuesday has been found.

MPD said Maelynne Mollena, 56, of Waiehu has been located and found to be in good health.

Mollena had been reported missing on Dec. 19 by her family after she failed to return home from a walk on the morning of Dec. 16.

She was last seen walking along Waiehu Beach Road early that Saturday morning. Her family was concerned for her safety and well-being as she did not have a vehicle or cell phone.

MPD issued a press release last week seeking the public’s help in locating her and thanked the public today for their assistance.