Conservation officers to patrol Kaneohe sandbar over New Year’s holiday

State officials said conservation officers will once again patrol the Kaneohe Bay sandbar over the New Year’s holiday.

The state Department of Land and Natural Resources Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement said officers will be at the sandbar, also known as Ahu o Laka, this weekend to enforce the law and protect the environment.

“For some, illicit Christmas tree burning at the sandbar was an annual, post-holiday tradition,” said DLNR in a news release. “This unlawful practice has subsided over the last few years, in part from a better community understanding of its negative environmental effects, and from the presence of DOCARE officers patrolling the area after the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.”

DLNR said Ahu o Laka carries a rich cultural significance for many Native Hawaiians and area residents. Although it is a popular destination for boating, snorkeling, and kayaking, it is also a state wildlife sanctuary for a diverse array of fish, corals, and other marine life.

“Public awareness that this activity violates laws and rules and causes harm to the surrounding marine ecosystem has increased, and we’re encouraged by the recent trend to comply with the rules,” said DOCARE Chief Jason Redulla in the release. “We’ve posted officers on shore and on the water in the past, to make checks and deter illegal activity, and will do so again this year.”

DLNR said DOCARE officers still welcome community support, however, noting that “preserving and protecting this special, shared resource is a cooperative effort that takes many hands.”

The public should report violations to 643-DLNR (3567) or via the free DLNRTip app.