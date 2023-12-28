comscore Lahaina Disaster Recovery Center hours to change Tuesday | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Lahaina Disaster Recovery Center hours to change Tuesday

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 4:34 pm
The Lahaina Disaster Recovery Center will have shorter hours next year, starting Tuesday, Jan. 2, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The new hours will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays to Fridays, and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. The center will be closed Sundays.

FEMA said although the deadline to apply for individual assistance has passed, the center remains open to provide vital support for ongoing recovery efforts.

“Survivors can continue to get information, application updates or referrals to programs offered by FEMA, the U.S. Small Business Administration and other federal, state and local agencies and organizations,” said FEMA in a news release.

Survivors can also update their information at DisasterAssistance.gov, use the FEMA mobile app or call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362.

Currently, the center is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Saturday.

The Lahaina Disaster Recovery Center is at the Lahaina Civic Center Gymnasium at 1840 Honoapiilani Highway.

