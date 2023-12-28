No tsunami threat to Hawaii after earthquake rocks Kau

There is no tsunami threat to Hawaii following a 4.3-magnitude earthquake near Kau on Hawaii island this afternoon.
The small earthquake rocked Hawaii County’s southernmost region of Kau at about 3:17 p.m. today, according to an email from the Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency.
“As in all earthquakes, be aware of the possibility of after-shocks,” the email said. “If the earthquake was strongly felt in your area, please check for any damages, including but not limited to structural and gas, water, and electrical utilities.”
To report any damage, go to www.hawaiicounty.gov/civil-defense.
