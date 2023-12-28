comscore No tsunami threat to Hawaii after earthquake rocks Kau | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
No tsunami threat to Hawaii after earthquake rocks Kau

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 4:00 pm
There is no tsunami threat to Hawaii following a 4.3-magnitude earthquake near Kau on Hawaii island this afternoon.

The small earthquake rocked Hawaii County’s southernmost region of Kau at about 3:17 p.m. today, according to an email from the Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency.

“As in all earthquakes, be aware of the possibility of after-shocks,” the email said. “If the earthquake was strongly felt in your area, please check for any damages, including but not limited to structural and gas, water, and electrical utilities.”

To report any damage, go to www.hawaiicounty.gov/civil-defense.

Looking Back

