Sniffer dogs for fire ants show off detection skills

TOKYO >> Dogs might be the next step in Japan’s efforts to combat fire ants.

A couple of beagles at the National ­Institute for Environmental Studies in Tsukuba, Ibaraki prefecture, were given a trial run in October to demostrate their ability to detect fire ants.

When the dogs passed a canister containing the dead ants, they sat, indicating the ants’ presence.

The demonstration was organized by the Environment Ministry.

In October, the ministry conducted a series of tests inviting sniffer dogs and related personnel from Taiwan, where the work of such dogs has already been introduced.

Fire ants are native to South America and have highly toxic stings. They were first confirmed in Japan in June 2017. There have since been 110 cases of fire ant sightings in 18 prefectures including Tokyo.

In many cases, they have been found in ditches at ports and harbors in Japan. There are growing fears that they may be settling in the country.

Sniffer dogs are expected to efficiently detect fire ant clusters.

“They have a sense of smell that can even detect fire ants that are underground,” said Hironori Sakamoto, a ­senior researcher at the institute.

In April, the ministry designated fire ants as an invasive alien species requiring urgent response and has further strengthened border control measures.