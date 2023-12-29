Department of Health reports travel-related dengue virus case in Hawaii

A confirmed case of dengue has been reported on Oahu.

The state Department of Health said today in a press release that it has received a report of a travel-related dengue case in someone who had traveled to countries where dengue is commonly found.

The last confirmed case of locally acquired dengue in Hawaii was in 2016, according to the state. The dengue virus, which is spread by mosquitoes, is not established, or endemic, in Hawaii.

DOH personnel do inspections and conduct mosquito-reducing activities in areas where a case is reported, and say reducing mosquito populations reduces the chances of dengue being transmitted to other people.

According to the state, dengue outbreaks occur around the world, including in Central and South America; Asia, including the Republic of the Philippines; the Middle East; Africa; some Pacific Islands, including the U.S. territories of American Samoa, the Federated States of Micronesia, the Republic of Marshall Islands, and the Republic of Palau; and in many popular tourist destinations in the Caribbean, including Puerto Rico.

Some countries are reporting increased numbers of cases, DOH said.

Symptoms of dengue may be mild or severe and include fever, nausea, vomiting, rash, and body aches. Symptoms typically last two to seven days and although severe and even life-threatening illness can occur, most people recover after about a week.

For more information, visit the Disease Outbreak Control Division (DOCD) website and Vector Control Branch (VCB) website.