High surf advisory covers most Hawaiian islands

A high surf advisory is in effect for most islands today and Saturday, and the National Weather Service is predicting that the New Year’s holiday weekend will be mostly dry with light winds.

The high surf advisory, which in effect until 6 p.m. Saturday, covers north and west shores from Niihau to Maui, excluding Lanai, and the north shores of Hawaii island.

“An extra-large north-northwest 340 degrees swell combined with a large north swell 350 degrees will produce advisory level surf or north and west-facing shores of the smaller islands and north-facing shores of the Big Island today,” the advisory said. “This swell will transition to a more northeasterly direction tonight and Saturday allowing surf heights to lower for west-facing shores and increase for exposed east-facing shores.

The advisory calls for large breaking waves of 18 to 22 feet for the north shores, dropping to 16 to 20 feet later this afternoon. Waves of 8 to 12 feet are expected this afternoon on the Waianae Coast. The east and north shores of Hawaii island should see waves of 14 to 18 feet.

An earlier high surf warning for many of the same shores was canceled.

In addition to the surf advisory, the weather service said in a special marine statement that the northeasterly swell “may produce surges at north-facing harbors and boat launches, mainly at Kahului and Hilo. Mariners should use increased caution when entering or leaving port, when mooring, and when launching and retrieving vessels.”

Forecasters expect isolated showers will linger through early this afternoon for windward areas, especially across Maui County and the Big Island.

“Meanwhile, drier air is returning to the western end of the state, and will spread eastward through Saturday. Trade winds will be disrupted again on Sunday, and another front will bring the potential for increased showers on New Year’s Day,” the forecast said.

High temperatures for Oahu are expected to be 82 degrees for much of the weekend and next week, with overnight lows about 68 degrees. Winds are expected to be light, including from 9-14 mph on New Year’s Eve.