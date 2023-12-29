comscore Police seek driver in Hilo pedestrian hit-and-run | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Police seek driver in Hilo pedestrian hit-and-run

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 1:39 pm
Police on the Big Island are searching for a hit-and-run driver who left a 75-year-old pedestrian seriously injured in Hilo on Thursday.

The victim, 75, was struck while crossing the intersection of Kilauea Avenue and Mohouli Street by a pickup truck or sports utility vehicle. Police received a call about the collision about 6:42 p.m., and said after hitting the male pedestrian the driver fled north on Kilauea Avenue without render aid to the victim.

The pedestrian was taken to Hilo Medical Center and later transferred for treatment to the Queen’s Medical Center on Oahu.

Police said in a press release that failure to render aid when a person is seriously injured or killed in a traffic collision is a Class “B” felony that may be punishable by up to 10 years in prison and fines up to $25,000.

The South Hilo Patrol Division is conducting a negligent injury investigation and are asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact the Hawaii Police Department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

