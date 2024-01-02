A crispy twist on a classic chicken entree

A modern take on a retro classic, these breadcrumb-coated chicken thighs, helped out by a generous dose of melted butter, get especially crisp as they roast. To keep the crumbs from falling off, the chicken thighs are first coated with a piquant mix of mustard and Worcestershire sauce spiked with garlic, lemon zest and red-pepper flakes. This both seasons the meat and keeps it juicy. Using panko gives the golden chicken skin a light and feathery crunch, but regular breadcrumbs would also work. If you’d rather use white meat, whole bone-in, skin-on breasts are the best bet here; boneless breasts tend to dry out in the time needed for the crumb coating to crisp and brown.

Crispy mustard chicken with breadcrumbs

Ingredients:

• 3 pounds bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs (or use a mix of thighs and drumsticks)

• 3/4 teaspoon kosher salt (such as Diamond Crystal), more for sprinkling

• 1/4 cup/57 grams unsalted butter, melted

• 1 1/4 cups panko breadcrumbs (or use regular breadcrumbs)

• 1/4 cup Dijon mustard

• 2 garlic cloves, grated

• 1 1/2 tablespoons fresh thyme leaves, chopped

• 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for drizzling

• 1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

• 1 teaspoon finely grated lemon zest, plus lemon wedges for serving

• 1/2 teaspoon red-pepper flakes

• 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Directions:

Heat oven to 400 degrees. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper. Sprinkle chicken thighs lightly with salt.

In a small bowl, stir together the melted butter, panko and 1/4 teaspoon salt until the panko is well coated.

In a medium bowl, combine the mustard, garlic, thyme, olive oil, Worcestershire sauce, lemon zest, red-pepper flakes, black pepper and remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt.

Lightly brush the thighs all over with the Dijon mixture and place them on the prepared baking sheet, skin sides up. Top evenly with the panko mixture and drizzle lightly with oil.

Bake for 35 to 45 minutes, or until the chicken is cooked through and the panko topping is golden brown. If you want more color on the thighs, broil on high for 30 seconds to 1 minute, watching closely. Serve with lemon wedges.

Total time: 40 to 50 minutes, serves 4-6.