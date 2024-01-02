A traditional dish to bring good fortune

A staple of osechi ryori, a box filled with a variety of traditional Japanese New Year’s dishes, kurikinton is said to represent gold and bring good economic fortune. Chef Niki Nakayama likes to imbue the Japanese sweet potatoes with a golden hue by simmering them with gardenia pods. If those are not available, a pinch of saffron works too. Do not discard the syrup that the candied chestnuts sit in; it’s used to flavor the mash. The candied chestnuts are available in Japanese markets, particularly around the New Year, and the white sweet potatoes with red skin are available in most supermarkets.

Kurikinton (Japanese Sweet Potatoes And Candied Chestnuts)

Recipe from Niki Nakayama

Adapted by Khushbu Shah

Ingredients:

• 1 pound satsumaimo (Japanese white sweet potatoes)

• 1 tablespoon kuchinashi (gardenia pods), wrapped in cheesecloth, or a pinch of saffron threads

• 1 (200-gram) jar Japanese candied chestnuts in syrup

• 1 tablespoon mirin

• Salt

Directions:

Peel the potatoes and soak them in cold water to cover for 10 minutes to remove excess starch.

In a medium saucepan, cover the potatoes with fresh water and add the kuchinashi sachet. Bring to a boil over high heat, then reduce the heat and simmer until the potatoes are cooked through, about 50 minutes. Add more water to the saucepan as necessary to keep the potatoes submerged (otherwise, they may darken). When the potatoes are done, cut into large chunks.

Drain the chestnuts, reserving the syrup.

Puree the potatoes using a food mill or a ricer set over a bowl or mash by hand. Stir in the mirin and 1 1/2 tablespoons of the chestnut syrup and season to taste with salt. Stir in some of the chestnuts. Transfer to a beautiful bowl and serve at room temperature, with the remaining chestnuts on top.

Total time: 1 hour, 35 minutes, serves 4-8 (about 1 1/2 cups).