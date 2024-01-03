Motorist runs down moped rider, 50, in Makiki

Honolulu police are looking for a male motorist who they said intentionally ran down and seriously injured a moped rider early this morning in Makiki.

According to a Honolulu Police Department report, at about 2:39 a.m., the driver was chasing a 50-year-old moped rider and struck the man from behind with his vehicle. The man was ejected from his moped.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services personnel said that at about 2:40 a.m., paramedics responded to Kinau Street and treated the man for multiple injuries after he was struck by a vehicle. “Medical care was continued en route by paramedics to an emergency room,” said EMS officials, who listed his condition as serious.

The suspect and victim are acquaintances, police said.

HPD closed the 1300 block of Kinau Street to Keeaumoku Street as officers investigated the second-degree attempted murder case.