Search underway for missing OCCC work furlough inmate

Work furlough inmate Matthew K. Chung failed to return to the Oahu Community Correctional Center Module 20 after he was issued a furlough pass today.

Chung, 32, left this morning on a job-seeking furlough pass and was scheduled to return by noon.

Sheriffs and Honolulu police have been notified.

Chung is 5-feet, 6-inches tall and approximately 116 pounds.

He is serving time for felony assault and place to keep a pistol or revolver.

Anyone with information on Chung’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Sheriffs at 808-586-1352.