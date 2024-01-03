comscore Search underway for missing OCCC work furlough inmate | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Search underway for missing OCCC work furlough inmate

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • COURTESY DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS AND REHABILITATION Matthew K. Chung

    COURTESY DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS AND REHABILITATION

    Matthew K. Chung

Work furlough inmate Matthew K. Chung failed to return to the Oahu Community Correctional Center Module 20 after he was issued a furlough pass today.

Chung, 32, left this morning on a job-seeking furlough pass and was scheduled to return by noon.

Sheriffs and Honolulu police have been notified.

Chung is 5-feet, 6-inches tall and approximately 116 pounds.

He is serving time for felony assault and place to keep a pistol or revolver.

Anyone with information on Chung’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Sheriffs at 808-586-1352.

Looking Back

