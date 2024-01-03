Search underway for missing OCCC work furlough inmate

Work furlough inmate Matthew K. Chung failed to return to the Oahu Community Correctional Center Module 20 after he was issued a furlough pass today.
Chung, 32, left this morning on a job-seeking furlough pass and was scheduled to return by noon.
Sheriffs and Honolulu police have been notified.
Chung is 5-feet, 6-inches tall and approximately 116 pounds.
He is serving time for felony assault and place to keep a pistol or revolver.
Anyone with information on Chung’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Sheriffs at 808-586-1352.
