comscore Editorial: HPD must divulge perils to the public | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: HPD must divulge perils to the public

  • Today
  • Updated 6:41 p.m.

Most of Oahu’s residents had no idea there was an armed and dangerous man racing across the island, pursued by police in a wild car chase, for most of New Year’s Day until it was all over, when he was killed as the result of a shootout. Read more

Previous Story
Editorial: Use new data to hone pre-K efforts

Scroll Up