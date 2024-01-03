Hawaii men’s volleyball opens 2024 season ranked No. 3

Two-time defending Big West champion Hawaii opens the season tonight against Loyola-Chicago ranked No. 3 in the first AVCA/NVA National Collegiate Men’s Volleyball Poll released today.

Hawaii, which has advanced to the NCAA final in four consecutive seasons with two national championships, is ranked third with 414 points behind unanimous No. 1 UCLA and Big West rival Long Beach State at No. 2.

The 49ers were picked to finish first in the Big West coaches’ poll with three first-place votes and 23 points while Hawaii was picked second with two first-place votes and 21 points.

>> RELATED STORY: UH volleyball team unveils new looks as season opens

UC Irvine is ranked No. 4 in the initial top 20 national rankings, giving the Big West three of the top four spots.

Loyola-Chicago, which UH hosts for matches at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center tonight and Friday at 7 p.m., is ranked No. 10.

UH head coach Charlie Wade begins his 15th season second in program history with 269 wins. UH set a program record with 29 wins last season and is 95-8 (.922) at home since the start of the 2017 season.

Hawaii has won its last 10 season openers.

>> RELATED STORY: UH volleyball has set the bar high as it reloads for 2024 season