No. 3 Hawaii opens men’s volleyball season with sweep of No. 10 Loyola-Chicago

Spyros Chakas finished with a match-high 16 kills and Hawaii swept No. 10 Loyola-Chicago 25-23, 25-19, 25-20 tonight to win its 11th consecutive season opener at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

Senior Alaka’i Todd added seven kills and junior ‘Eleu Choy sparked the Rainbow Warriors with 11 of his 15 digs in the opening set, drawing multiple loud ovations from a crowd of 4,440.

Freshman Tread Rosenthal, stepping in at setter as a 17-year-old, played the entire match and dished out 32 assists with five digs.

Hawaii hit .256 for the match.

Hawaii won the first set after 13 ties and trailed 15-7 in the third set when senior Keoni Thiim sparked a Rainbow Warrior rally with three kills, an ace and a block assist.

Chakas added six kills in the final set as UH rallied from a 17-11 deficit with an 8-0 scoring run with Rosenthal at the service line.

Hawaii scored 14 of the final 17 points of the match.

Parker Van Buren led Loyola-Chicago with nine kills. The Ramblers had four service aces and 14 service errors. UH had five service errors and six aces with Todd and Rosenthal finishing with two apiece.