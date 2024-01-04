Island-wide power outage hits Kauai

Kauai experienced an island-wide power outage this afternoon after a transformer failed at the Port Allen Generating Station, according to a Kauai Island Utility Cooperative Facebook post.
The outage occurred at approximately 2:15 p.m. after the transformer failed. Within 90 minutes, “almost all of KIUC’s members were restored,” according to the post.
At 4:30 p.m., KIUC said there were still “scattered outages totaling roughly 200 meters throughout the island.” Restoration efforts are continuing.
The KIUC Outage Map is currently offline.
