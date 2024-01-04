Hawaii women’s basketball blitzes Cal State Bakersfield

The Hawaii women’s basketball team played its first home game in more than four weeks and blitzed Cal State Bakersfield 67-43 tonight at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

Imani Perez’s putback to beat the buzzer to end the third quarter gave all 10 Rainbow Wahine who played more than two minutes at least one made field goal as the two-time defending Big West champions remained one of three undefeated teams in conference play.

Hawaii won back-to-back games for the first time all season to improve to 5-6 overall and 2-0 in conference play, joining UC Irvine and Cal Poly as the only schools not to lose a league game.

Lily Wahinekapu led the Rainbow Wahine in scoring with 15 points and seven rebounds and Perez added 10 points on 2-for-3 shooting from the field and a perfect 6-for-6 from the free-throw line.

Hawaii outscored the Roadrunners 21-5 in the first quarter with five different Rainbow Wahine connecting from the 3-point line.

Shaunae Brown had 13 points to lead Cal State Bakersfield (4-8, 1-2), which shot 27.1 percent (16-for-59) from the field.

It was the third time in four games Hawaii held an opponent to less than 50 points.

UH will host Cal State Northridge (2-10, 0-2) next on Saturday at 7 p.m.