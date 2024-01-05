Hawaii Beat | Sports HPU men rally late to knock off Dominican By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Charlie Weber scored 17 points and the Hawaii Pacific men’s basketball team rallied past Dominican 65-60 on Thursday in San Rafael, Calif. Maj Dusanic and Melo Sanchez each added 13 points for the Sharks (8-4, 3-1 PacWest), who went on a 13-6 run over the final 4:30. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Charlie Weber scored 17 points and the Hawaii Pacific men’s basketball team rallied past Dominican 65-60 on Thursday in San Rafael, Calif. Maj Dusanic and Melo Sanchez each added 13 points for the Sharks (8-4, 3-1 PacWest), who went on a 13-6 run over the final 4:30. The Penguins dropped to 4-9, 2-4. >> Ross Reeves finished with 21 points, seven rebounds and seven assists as Chaminade beat Concordia Irvine 82-74 in Irvine, Calif. Isaac Amaral-Artharee added 19 points and Jamir Thomas had 18 for the Silverswords (6-10, 2-6 PacWest). The Golden Eagles fell to 7-6, 4-3. >> Charles Elzie III scored 26 points and Kalique Mitchell added 17, but Hawaii Hilo lost to Azusa Pacific 87-85 in Azusa, Calif. Elzie III missed a 3-pointer in the final seconds for the Vulcans (10-5, 4-2 PacWest). The Cougars improved to 3-9, 2-3. D-II women’s teams beaten on road Kamalu Kamakawiwoole finished with 17 points and seven rebounds, but the Hawaii Hilo women’s basketball team fell to conference-leading Azusa Pacific 68-61 on Thursday in Azusa, Calif. Kaile Cruz had 14 points and Erica Ingram added 10 for the Vulcans (4-7, 1-4 PacWest). The Cougars moved to 11-3, 5-0. >> Dallas Martinez finished with 15 points and five rebounds, but Chaminade fell to Concordia Irvine 69-58 in Irvine, Calif. Ashley Holen added 11 points and Sameera Elmasri had 10 for the Silverswords (2-10, 0-7 PacWest). The Golden Eagles improved to 6-7, 4-3. >> Jordyn Jensen scored 16 points and Kalina Obrey added 15, but Hawaii Pacific lost to Dominican 65-60 in San Rafael, Calif. Megan Jones and Ella Berge each had 10 rebounds for the Sharks (3-7, 1-3 PacWest). Alaiyah San Juan finished with 18 points for the Penguins (11-3, 4-2). Previous Story Warriors a hit on opening night vs. Loyola Chicago Next Story Scoreboard – January 5, 2024