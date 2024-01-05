comscore HPU men rally late to knock off Dominican | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

HPU men rally late to knock off Dominican

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Charlie Weber scored 17 points and the Hawaii Pacific men’s basketball team rallied past Dominican 65-60 on Thursday in San Rafael, Calif. Maj Dusanic and Melo Sanchez each added 13 points for the Sharks (8-4, 3-1 PacWest), who went on a 13-6 run over the final 4:30. Read more

