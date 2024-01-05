HPU men rally late to knock off Dominican

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Charlie Weber scored 17 points and the Hawaii Pacific men’s basketball team rallied past Dominican 65-60 on Thursday in San Rafael, Calif. Maj Dusanic and Melo Sanchez each added 13 points for the Sharks (8-4, 3-1 PacWest), who went on a 13-6 run over the final 4:30. The Penguins dropped to 4-9, 2-4.

>> Ross Reeves finished with 21 points, seven rebounds and seven assists as Chaminade beat Concordia Irvine 82-74 in Irvine, Calif. Isaac Amaral-Artharee added 19 points and Jamir Thomas had 18 for the Silverswords (6-10, 2-6 PacWest). The Golden Eagles fell to 7-6, 4-3.

>> Charles Elzie III scored 26 points and Kalique Mitchell added 17, but Hawaii Hilo lost to Azusa Pacific 87-85 in Azusa, Calif. Elzie III missed a 3-pointer in the final seconds for the Vulcans (10-5, 4-2 PacWest). The Cougars improved to 3-9, 2-3.

D-II women’s teams beaten on road

Kamalu Kamakawiwoole finished with 17 points and seven rebounds, but the Hawaii Hilo women’s basketball team fell to conference-leading Azusa Pacific 68-61 on Thursday in Azusa, Calif. Kaile Cruz had 14 points and Erica Ingram added 10 for the Vulcans (4-7, 1-4 PacWest). The Cougars moved to 11-3, 5-0.

>> Dallas Martinez finished with 15 points and five rebounds, but Chaminade fell to Concordia Irvine 69-58 in Irvine, Calif. Ashley Holen added 11 points and Sameera Elmasri had 10 for the Silverswords (2-10, 0-7 PacWest). The Golden Eagles improved to 6-7, 4-3.

>> Jordyn Jensen scored 16 points and Kalina Obrey added 15, but Hawaii Pacific lost to Dominican 65-60 in San Rafael, Calif. Megan Jones and Ella Berge each had 10 rebounds for the Sharks (3-7, 1-3 PacWest). Alaiyah San Juan finished with 18 points for the Penguins (11-3, 4-2).