Rainbow Wahine crush Northridge, sit atop Big West

The Hawaii women’s basketball team went on a 29-2 run over a 12:10 span bridging the second and third quarters to rout Cal State Northridge 67-38 on Saturday before 865 at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

Daejah Phillips scored 12 points, Kelsie Imai added 11 and Lily Wahinekapu had 10 for the Rainbow Wahine, who made 10 3-pointers.

Hawaii (6-6, 3-0 Big West) took over first place in the Big West by a half-game over UC Irvine, UC Santa Barbara and Cal Poly, who are each 3-1.

The Rainbow Wahine are off to their first 3-0 start to Big West play in coach Laura Beeman’s 12-year tenure.

Cal State Northridge (2-11, 0-3 Big West) has lost 11 consecutive games, with the average margin of defeat at 25.3 points per game.

The Rainbow Wahine out-rebounded the Matadors 43-34, and have won the battle of the boards in each Big West contest.

Hawaii will next play road games against UC Irvine on Thursday and UC Riverside two days later.