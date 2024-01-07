Kirk’s steady week results in The Sentry golf title

KAPALUA, Maui >> Chris Kirk shot 8-under-par 65 today and 29 under for the tournament to win The Sentry at the Plantation Course at Kapalua.

Kirk went into today’s final round with a one stroke lead at 21 under, and held of Sahith Theegala and Jordan Spieth to secure his sixth PGA Tour victory and a $3.6 million first-place prize money.

Kirk was steady all week, shooting from 6 to 8 under in all four rounds with 67-65-66-65.

Kirk hit a 5-iron approach to within 4 feet of the hole at the par 4 No. 17 and made his eighth birdie of the round. That put him a shot ahead of Theegala, who was in the clubhouse at 28 under for the event.

Kirk, Theegala and Spieth were all tied at 27 under late on the back nine today, but a bogey by Spieth on No. 16 took him out of contention. Spieth birdied No. 18 to finish third at 27 under.

Theegala, who finished second after shooting a final round 10 under 63, parred the par 5 No. 18 after his 10-foot putt for birdie nearly fell to the bottom of the cup before spinning out.

“Wherever it takes me,” said Kirk, 38, when asked about his future. “I’m enjoying the work. I didn’t have that for a while. I love the process.”

Kirk’s immediate future takes him to Waialae Country Club for next week’s Sony Open in Hawaii.