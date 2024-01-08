Letter: Slavery was war’s cause; secession was the means

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The writer of a Jan. 2 letter to the editor said secession was the cause of the Civil War. Read more

The writer of a Jan. 2 letter to the editor said secession was the cause of the Civil War. That’s like saying “treason was the cause of treason.” In fact, Southern states seceded from the Union because they feared the newly elected President Abraham Lincoln was going to abolish their “peculiar institution” of slavery.

So slavery was the cause; secession was the means.

Wray Jose

Manoa

