Pianist Kit Samson, well known for performances at Kahala Hilton, dies at age 89

Kit Samson, a Philippine-­born pianist who played a 23-year engagement with his band, Kit Samson’s Sound Advice, at the Kalaha Hilton Hotel, died Dec. 20 after several years of declining health. He was 89.

Born and raised in Manila, Francisco “Kit” Samson started playing piano in his childhood but did not play professionally until after he came to Hawaii in 1971.

Samson had come to Hono­lulu to operate a restaurant and nightclub at the Waikiki Biltmore Hotel. When developer Chris Hemmeter announced plans to replace the Biltmore with a new hotel, the Hyatt Regency Waikiki, Samson drew on his training as a pianist and signed a three-month contract with the Kahala Hilton. Samson was a perfect fit for the hotel’s Maile Lounge. He and his band, Kit Samson’s Sound Advice, would headline the Maile Lounge for 23 years.

Rocky Holmes, a multi­-instrumentalist who plays alto saxophone, flute and clarinet, joined Sound Advice several years into the run.

“Working with Kit Samson changed the course of my career,” Holmes said recently. “It was a life-changing event, working for him and learning all those tunes together.”

Holmes added that one of the perks of the job was meeting the many celebrities who stopped by the Maile Lounge while staying at the Kahala Hilton.

“If somebody was in there that we enjoyed, we would play their music,” Holmes said. “One night Burt Bacharach was in having dinner, and we played some of his songs, and afterwards he came up and said, ‘I want to tell you how happy I am to hear you guys play my music. I’m so flattered.’ And then about two minutes later, I can’t remember which song we were playing, he came back and asked if he could sit in. So there we were, playing a Burt Bacharach song with the man who wrote it!”

Another career highlight for Sound Advice was Samson’s “dueling pianos” engagement with a special guest, Juilliard graduate pianist Rene Paulo and his transparent acrylic grand piano.

Bassist Russ Trinidad was the foundation of the rhythm section for much of the run, and Connie Kissinger is remembered by many island residents as the vocalist of the group, but several other women fronted Sound Advice during the long engagement. Bonet Rellamas was the vocalist, and Rene Paulo Jr. played percussion, when they recorded “Kit Samson’s Sound Advice at the Kahala Hilton Maile Lounge,” a full-length album for “Uncle Tom” Moffatt’s Bluewater label, in 1988.

The Maile Lounge engagement ended after the hotel was sold in 1995 and its entertainment format changed. Samson moved on to other venues.

Darryl Honda, a family friend for more than 45 years who attended college with Samson’s son, Sal, remembered him as “a classy dresser and a fine gentleman.”

“He would always welcome me into his home, to the various venues that he entertained at, and to family gatherings,” Honda said in a text message. “He was very kind, and a humble gentleman, always with a smile on his face.”

Samson is survived by wife Nelia Samson, son Sal Samson, daughters Nellie Sato and Lorraine Kojima, and 10 grandchildren.

Funeral plans are pending.