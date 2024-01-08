comscore Chris Kirk stays cool, calm and consistent in winning The Sentry by 1 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Sports

Chris Kirk stays cool, calm and consistent in winning The Sentry by 1

  • By Dave Reardon dreardon@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:18 a.m.
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Chris Kirk held the champions trophy in one hand and flashed a shaka with the other after winning The Sentry even on Sunday.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Chris Kirk held the champions trophy in one hand and flashed a shaka with the other after winning The Sentry even on Sunday.

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Above, Kirk hit from the 13th tee during the final round at the Kapalua Plantation Course on Kapalua, Maui.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Above, Kirk hit from the 13th tee during the final round at the Kapalua Plantation Course on Kapalua, Maui.

Chris Kirk wants to savor this moment for a couple of days. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard – January 8, 2024

Scroll Up