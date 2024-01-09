Hilo teen struck by police car has died

Hawaii island police say a teen critically injured by a marked police car while walking in Hilo late Friday night has died.

The teen, identified as Samuel Mwarey, 16, of Hilo, died early Monday morning.

He had been taken to Hilo Medical Center with critical head injuries after the collision. He was pronounced dead at 12:16 a.m. Monday at the hospital, according to the Hawaii Police Department, and an autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.

HPD said the officer, an 18-year veteran of the Hawaii Police Department who has not been identified, was operating a marked 2008 Ford four-door sedan that struck the teen as he was “walking in the middle of the roadway and not in a marked crosswalk” in dark clothing.

The vehicle was not operating in emergency response mode at the time, police said, but did have its blue pilot light illuminated.

Police said the case is now a negligent homicide investigation, which will continue to be carried out by the East Hawaii Traffic Enforcement Unit.

The officer remains on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. The Office of Professional Standards continues its internal inquiry.

Anyone with information regarding the collision should contact Officer Laurence Davis at 808-961-2339 or Laurence.Davis@hawaiicounty.gov. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 808-961-8300.

HPD counted this as the second traffic fatality on Hawaii island in 2024 compared to one at the same time last year.