comscore Lisa Bonet files for divorce from Jason Momoa | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Top News

Lisa Bonet files for divorce from Jason Momoa

  • By Associated Press
  • Today
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now
  • INVISION / AP Jason Momoa, left, and Lisa Bonet, right, arrive at the premiere of “Aquaman” at TCL Chinese Theatre, Dec. 12, 2018, in Los Angeles. On Monday, Jan. 8, Bonet filed for divorce from Momoa, 18 years after the two actors became a couple.

    INVISION / AP

    Jason Momoa, left, and Lisa Bonet, right, arrive at the premiere of “Aquaman” at TCL Chinese Theatre, Dec. 12, 2018, in Los Angeles. On Monday, Jan. 8, Bonet filed for divorce from Momoa, 18 years after the two actors became a couple.

LOS ANGELES >> Lisa Bonet has filed for divorce from Jason Momoa 18 years after the two actors became a couple.

The 56-year-old Bonet, whose legal name is Lilakoi Moon, filed documents to end her marriage to the 44-year-old Momoa in Los Angeles County court on Monday. The filing comes nearly two years after they announced their separation.

The petition cites irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split. The filing says neither person should get financial support and that the two have agreed on how to split their assets. The documents say they should have joint custody of their 16-year-old daughter and 15-year-old son.

Momoa is best known for his roles in the “Aquaman” movies and on “Game of Thrones.” Bonet was a star of “The Cosby Show,” its spinoff “A Different World,” and the films “High Fidelity” and “Enemy of the State.”

The two met and started dating in 2005, but did not legally marry until 2017. Their divorce documents gives their separation date as October 2020, more than a year before their announcement. It will be at least six months before a judge declares them divorced.

It was the first marriage for Momoa and the second for Bonet, who was previously married to musician Lenny Kravitz and has another daughter, actor Zoe Kravitz, with him.

Comments (1)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Public hearing set for proposed changes to affordable housing rules
Next Story
No rolling blackouts expected for Oahu tonight

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up