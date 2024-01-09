Molokai and Maui County schools to reopen Wednesday

All public schools are scheduled to reopen and resume school operations Wednesday, the state Department of Education said Tuesday night.
Earlier Tuesday, flash flooding prompted school closures for the day on Molokai and Maui.
