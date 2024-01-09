comscore Molokai and Maui County schools to reopen Wednesday | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Top News

Molokai and Maui County schools to reopen Wednesday

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:10 pm
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now

All public schools are scheduled to reopen and resume school operations Wednesday, the state Department of Education said Tuesday night.

Earlier Tuesday, flash flooding prompted school closures for the day on Molokai and Maui.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Wind shear forces Air Force Two to divert with Kamala Harris on board

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up