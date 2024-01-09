Trio charged in Oahu Country Club burglary

Three career criminals who allegedly broke into the Oahu Country Club and ransacked the men’s locker room early Sunday morning have been charged, according to state court records.

Gary David Mendonca Jr., 39, Jon Frederick Rapozo, 53, and Jeffrey Glenn Werner, 51, were charged by felony information and non-felony complaint Tuesday. All three are charged with burglary in the second degree, a class B felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a $25,000 fine.

Rapozo and Werner were also charged with resisting arrest.

All three face extended sentencing if convicted as they all are “persistent offenders” because they have “previously been convicted of two or more felonies committed at different times” when they were 18 years or older, wrote Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Scott M. Spallina.

Mendonca has 13 prior state convictions, 12 of them felonies, including for burglary, identity theft, theft and car theft.

Rapozo has 41 prior state convictions, including 14 for felony burglary, and one for possessing an automatic firearm.

Werner has 23 prior state convictions, including 10 burglary

On Sunday, a break in and burglary was detected by club security and stopped at about 1 a.m.

The club’s alarm system activated and HPD sent patrol officers to 150 Country Club Road in Nuuanu. Mendonca, Rapozo and Werner “were arrested on site and all items appear to be recovered,” according to a note to members from club management.

The three men are scheduled to be arraigned and enter their pleas on Jan. 16 at 8:30 a.m. before Oahu Circuit Court Judge Ronald G. Johnson.

They are being held in lieu of $50,000 bail.