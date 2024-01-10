1st traffic-related death of 2024 on Oahu identified

The Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a male pedestrian who died Jan. 4 after being struck by an intoxicated driver as Jobie Kaeo, 71, of Honolulu.

The Honolulu Police Department says it marked the first traffic fatality of the year.

According to a police report, Kaeo was attempting to cross Kapahulu Avenue outside of a crosswalk at about 7:44 p.m. on Jan. 4 when he was hit by a vehicle driven by a 64-year-old man heading north just past Castle Street.

Paramedics from Honolulu Emergency Medical Services provided Kaeo with advanced life support and transported him in critical condition to the hospital, where he later died.

Police said the driver — who has not been identified — initially fled the scene, then returned and was determined to be under the influence.

He was arrested on suspicion of first-degree negligent homicide, operating a vehicle under the influence of an intoxicant, and collisions involving death or serious bodily injury.

Speed or drugs do not appear to be contributing factors to the collision at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.