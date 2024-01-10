comscore 4 injured from rollover car crash along Keeaumoku | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
4 injured from rollover car crash along Keeaumoku

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 1:38 pm
    Three people are taken away on stretchers following a vehicle rollover along Keeamoku Street between South Beretania and Kinau streets.

    This image provided by EMS shows the Toyota resting on its passenger side on a ramp next to a building.

A pedestrian and three people were sent to a trauma center just before noon today following a motor vehicle rollover crash just past the 76 gas station on Keeaumoku and South Beretania streets.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services treated a female pedestrian, 29, and two women in their 70s who were in serious condition, while the man, 96, was in stable condition following a rollover crash on South Beretania Street and Keeaumoku Street.

Witnesses told Star-Advertiser photographer Cindy Ellen Russell that the new silver Toyota Camry was headed mauka-bound on Keeaumoku Street when the driver lost control of the vehicle, swiped another car and flipped over onto its side.

An image provided by EMS shows the Toyota with a wounded combat veteran license plate and resting on its passenger side on a ramp next to a building. Shortly after, firefighters arrived on the scene to assist EMS personnel as three people were wheeled away on stretchers.

