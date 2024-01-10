4 injured from rollover car crash along Keeaumoku

A pedestrian and three people were sent to a trauma center just before noon today following a motor vehicle rollover crash just past the 76 gas station on Keeaumoku and South Beretania streets.
Honolulu Emergency Medical Services treated a female pedestrian, 29, and two women in their 70s who were in serious condition, while the man, 96, was in stable condition following a rollover crash on South Beretania Street and Keeaumoku Street.
Witnesses told Star-Advertiser photographer Cindy Ellen Russell that the new silver Toyota Camry was headed mauka-bound on Keeaumoku Street when the driver lost control of the vehicle, swiped another car and flipped over onto its side.
An image provided by EMS shows the Toyota with a wounded combat veteran license plate and resting on its passenger side on a ramp next to a building. Shortly after, firefighters arrived on the scene to assist EMS personnel as three people were wheeled away on stretchers.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.