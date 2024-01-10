HPD officers wounded in New Year’s Day shootout released from hospital

Two Honolulu police officers shot by a 44-year-old felon making his last stand after a day long manhunt went home from the hospital this week.

“Our brave officers who were injured on New Year’s Day were released from the hospital this week and are continuing their recovery at home,” read a Honolulu Police Department statement posted to Instagram and X, formerly known as Twitter. “They and their families, along with the entire HPD ohana, would like to thank the public for its outpouring of Aloha and support.”

On New Year’s Day shortly after 4 p.m. attempted murder suspect Sidney Tafokitau, who had 18 prior state convictions, was killed, after he shot a Crime Reduction Unit officer with five years of experience at HPD, and a patrol officer with two years on the job.

Both officers underwent surgery and were hospitalized for at least a week. HPD officers recovered an unregistered AR-15 rifle that Tafokitau used during a day long chase and fire fight.

The chase ended on University Avenue when Tafokitau allegedly got out of a white Scion he carjacked on the Windward side and shot at officers, wounding two of them, before he was shot and killed by police.

Tafokitau was shot near University Avenue and Dole Street and taken to The Queen’s Medical Center where he died.

The Jan. 1 pursuit began about eight hours earlier when Tafokitau allegedly shot his 39-year-old ex-girlfriend on Moanalua Freeway. She is expected to survive.

Police chased after Tafokitau from town to the North Shore and back, with intermittent exchanges of gunfire.

An investigation into the incident by police and a separate inquiry by the Department of the Prosecuting Attorney are ongoing.