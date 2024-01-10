Lifeguards rescue man, 20, from ocean at China Walls

Honolulu lifeguards this morning rescued a 20-year-old man in distress after he jumped into the surf at China Walls in Portlock.

According to Honolulu Ocean Safety, a 911 call came in just after 9:30 a.m. for two men in trouble at the surf break.

A good Samaritan threw a personal flotation device to one of the men to hold on to and called 911.

Both Honolulu Ocean Safety and the Honolulu Fire Department responded to the call. At the time, lifeguards from Ocean Safety were attending a press conference on rescue tubes at Sandy Beach.

A rescue tube is also available at China Walls, which was one of the first sites on Oahu to have one installed.

A lifeguard jumped in with a rescue board to assist the 20-year-old man, who was said to be visiting and celebrating his birthday. Another lifeguard responded by jet ski.

The man was brought safely to shore, according to Ocean Safety. He suffered cuts and bruises, but did not require medical attention.

“This is a strong reminder to know your limits and know the ocean conditions,” said Ocean Safety in a statement. “We are grateful to the Good Samaritan for his quick actions.”