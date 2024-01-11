comscore Kokua Line: Did city change way to get disability parking permit? | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Hawaii News | Kokua Line

Kokua Line: Did city change way to get disability parking permit?

  • By Christine Donnelly cdonnelly@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:01 p.m.

Question: Did the city change how it issues disability parking permits? Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Charelle Silva

Scroll Up