Kokua Line: Did city change way to get disability parking permit?

Question: Did the city change how it issues disability parking permits?

Answer: Yes, this is no longer a walk-in “express line” service at Oahu’s satellite city halls. An appointment is required, Harold Nedd, spokesperson for Honolulu’s Department of Customer Serv­ices, said in an email Friday:

“As of Nov. 20, 2023, the City and County of Honolulu has been requiring applicants to make an appointment at a Satellite City Hall when applying for or renewing a temporary disability parking placard (red color); applying for a first time long-term disability parking placard (blue color); or applying for a set of disabled license plates. Satellite city halls would like for applicants to go online or ask a friend or family member to go online to make the appointment at www.alohaq.org. If applicants or others are unable to make an appointment online, they may call 808-768-4325 for assistance. Applications for the renewal of long-term disability parking placards (blue color), and applications for all disabled paid parking exemption permits (green color) continue to be processed by the Disability and Communication Access Board, or DCAB for short, and should be sent to DCAB, P.O. Box 3377, Honolulu, HI 96801.”

DCAB, a state agency, learned of the city’s change in mid-December, its executive director said, and has updated its website accordingly. See health.hawaii.gov/dcab/ for more information and links to application forms.

“To date, we received only one inquiry from a person who was not aware that they needed to make an appointment and was turned away by a Satellite City Hall. DCAB defers to the four counties on how they wish to accept disability parking permit applications as they know best their facilities, staffing levels, and communities. That said, DCAB will always advocate that the application process is accessible to all, including those who are unable to go online,” Kirby L. Shaw, DCAB’s executive director, said in an email Tuesday.

As Nedd’s email noted, initial issuance of a long-term blue disability parking permit is handled in person by the city (satellite city hall), while renewal of this type of permit is handled by mail by the state (DCAB).

Q: Do they still run road tests on the Sheridan Street route?

A: No. The Sheridan Park Road Test Office at 833 Piikoi Street in Honolulu closed Dec. 29, according to a news release from the city’s Department of Customer Services, which announced that services at a newer location, the Kapahulu Road Test Office, have been expanded. “All resources from the Sheridan Park site have been relocated to the Kapahulu location at 1112 Kapahulu Ave., where applicants can book appointments six months in advance,” the news release said.

For more information and to make an appointment at the Kapahulu site or at another Oahu road test site, go to www12.honolulu.gov/csdarts/. “For now, only cash or checks will be accepted for payment at the Kapahulu location,” the news release said. Credit and debit cards are accepted at other locations, according to the website.

Mahalo

On Dec. 14, I tripped and fell on a sidewalk slab that had raised above level on East Manoa Road. I fell hard on my chin and had major bleeding, also cuts and scrapes, and a broken arm. I want to say thank you to the very kind lady and very kind gentleman who stopped, got out of their vehicles, and helped me with the bleeding and getting an ambulance. I would also like to thank the EMTs and the emergency room personnel who helped me, and medical personnel who are helping me recover. — A.P.

