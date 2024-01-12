High surf, winds continue for Hawaii; but warmer weather on the way

High surf and winds continue today as the “coolest air mass of the season” settles over the Hawaiian islands.

The National Weather Service has a high surf advisory for the north and west shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, and Molokai, and for the north shores of Maui and Hawaii island through early Saturday morning.

A northwest and north swell are expected to boost waves to 10 to 15 feet today. Forecasters also warn of higher-than-predicted, early-morning high tides over the next few days, which may result in additional wave run-up.

A high wind warning remains in place for Big Island summits through 6 a.m. Saturday due to west winds of 60 to 80 mph, with gusts near 90 mph. Travel to the summits should be postponed until conditions improve, the weather service says.

A high wind warning for Haleakala summit was canceled today, along with a high wind advisory for lower elevations.

Forecasters say winds will gradually diminish overnight as the front heads east, but that “light northerlies coupled with 50s dew points will spell another chilly night tonight and a crisp Saturday morning.”

The weekend forecast includes mostly sunny skies Saturday with a slight chance of showers, and mostly dry conditions, with light and variable winds by Sunday.

Another weather front is expected to approach the state next week, with southerly winds and some warming, forecasters said. The front may move over the islands around midweek, also bringing additional rain to leeward areas, they said.