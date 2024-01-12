Letter: So much to lose if democracy is lost

Democracy. The Preamble to the United States Constitution, which in my belief, contains the most revered 52 words.

Consider our independence. Our freedom. Our Bill of Rights. Our flag, with stars for all 50 states. Our Statue of Liberty.

Consider the effort and purpose with which our forefathers sought to write the Constitution. If we fail democracy, we will have lost everything.

John Keala

Waianae

