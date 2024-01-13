Bradley and Murray lead Sony Open entering final round

Keegan Bradley and Grayson Murray enter the final round of the PGA’s Sony Open at Hawaii on Sunday tied for the lead at 14 under par.

Bradley shot 7-under-par 63 in his third round today at Waialae Country Club, including birdies on Nos. 17 and 18.

Murray started the day among 10 golfers tied for second at 8 under and shot 6-under 64 in benign conditions, especially when compared to the blustery Kona winds of Thursday’s first round.

Sam Stevens is alone in third place, one shot back at 13 under after he shot a third-round 63.

Five players are T4 at 11 under. They include Chris Kirk, who won last week at The Sentry on Maui and tied for third here last year, and Byeong Hun An, who was one of three leaders after the second round Friday.

The day started with the entire field within seven strokes of the lead after the cut.