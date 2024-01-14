Letter: Instead of planning for strike, avoid one

I saw on the TV news and in Thursday’s newspaper a message from Kapiolani Women’s and Children Hospital, ensuring the public that if the nurses strike, it will bring in support from the mainland.

Doesn’t this sound contradictory? The hospital has the nurses now, and instead of trying to resolve the issue so that the nurses don’t have to strike, they make plans to spend money to bring in replacements? In the end, a resolution will be made. Make the resolution happen and allow the nurses to continue working and serving their patients.

How long does management think it can survive with temporary nurses? The nurses are the lifeline of the hospital. Instead of planning for the strike, plan for resolution to avoid the strike.

Clifford Murakami

Kailua

