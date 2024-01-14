New state Supreme Court justices are sworn in

Lisa M. Ginoza and Vladimir P. Devens were sworn in as associate justices to the five-member state Supreme Court on Friday.

Ginoza was the chief judge of the state Intermediate Court of Appeals since 2018 and joined the Intermediate Court as an associate judge in 2010. Before that, she served as the first deputy attorney general of the Department of the Attorney General from 2005 to 2010. From 1990 to 2005 she worked as a litigation attorney at McCorriston Miller Mukai McKinnon, LLP, where she became a partner in 1996. She is a graduate of the William S. Richardson School of Law at the University of Hawaii at Manoa.

Devens is the founding partner of the Law Offices of Vladimir P. Devens, established in 2013. Before that, he was a partner at Meheula & Devens LLP since 1997, after joining the firm as an associate in 1995. He is a graduate of the University of California, Berkeley School of Law.

Gov. Josh Green nominated Ginoza and Devens to the high court in October, and both appointments were approved by the Senate in November.

Both will serve 10-year terms, through Jan. 11, 2034.

Chief Justice Mark E. Recktenwald presided over the ceremony held at the Supreme Court courtroom at Aliiolani Hale.