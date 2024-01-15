High surf, winds expected to return Tuesday

The National Weather Service has issued a high surf advisory for the north-facing shores of most isles from Niihau to Hawaii island, effective from 6 a.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Thursday.

Forecasters say surf is expected to trend up and peak tonight as a medium-period northwest swell builds down the island chain, followed by a larger north-northwest swell arriving Tuesday.

Surf will build to 15 to 20 feet along affected shores. Strong, breaking waves and currents will make swimming dangerous.

Southwest winds, meanwhile, will build tonight with another approaching cold front, according to forecasters, becoming breezy and gusty, especially over and downwind of terrain. Showers are expected to increase mainly over the eastern end of the island chain.

A high wind warning is currently in place for the Big Isle summits and Haleakala on Maui from tonight through 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Southwest winds of 50 to 70 mph on Big Isle summits are expected to increase to 60 to 80 mph on Tuesday. At Haleakala, southwest winds are expected to build from 45 to 55 mph tonight to 50 to 60 mph on Tuesday.

Officials advise postponing travel to the summits until conditions improve.

A small craft advisory is also in place for most isle waters from 6 a.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Thursday.