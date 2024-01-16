Lost hiker airlifted from Waimano Pool trail in Pearl City

Honolulu firefighters rescued a 27-year-old woman from the Waimano Pool Trail in Pearl City Tuesday after she got lost and was unable to return to the trail head.
HFD personnel received a 911 call at 2:06 p.m. for the lost hiker, and responded with six units and 17 personnel. The first unit arrived on scene at 2:23 p.m. and began a ground search for the victim. A second unit secured a nearby landing zone.
Authorities made contact with the hiker at 2:47 p.m., conducted a medical assessment and confirmed that she was uninjured. The hiker was then airlifted to the landing zone in HFD’s Air 1 helicopter, where she declined medical attention.
