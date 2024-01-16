University of Hawaii narrows down 3 candidates for medical school dean

The University of Hawaii at Manoa has narrowed down three candidates for the new dean of the John A. Burns School of Medicine.

The three finalists include:

>> Interim Dean Dr. Lee Buenconsejo-Lum, Barry and Virginia Weinman Endowed chair, and professor of family medicine and community health at JABSOM.

>> Dr. Melissa Simon, George H. Gardner professor of clinical gynecology and vice chair of research in the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine. Simon is also the founder and director of the Center for Health Equity Transformation and Chicago Cancer Health Equity Collaborative; and associate director of community outreach and engagement at the Northwestern University Robert H. Lurie Comprehensive Cancer Center.

>> Dr. T. Samuel Shomaker, former Jean and Thomas McMullen Dean, College of Medicine and Vice President for Clinical Affairs, and professor of anesthesiology at Texas A&M Health Science Center.

Each candidate is scheduled for in-person visits over a two-day period over the next two months that will include a public presentation and meetings with faculty, staff, students, senior administrators and constituents.

JABSOM encourages UH staff, campus and community members and the general public to meet the candidates and attend the public presentations. A feedback link will be posted on Jan. 29.

The visits and presentations are scheduled as follows;

>> Dr. Lee Buenconsejo-Lum, campus visits Jan. 29-30. Public presentation, 1:30-2:45 p.m. on Jan. 30, JABSOM Library Stacks (webinar link to be posted by Jan. 22).

>> Dr. Melissa Simon, campus visits Feb. 13-14. Public presentation: 1:30-2:45 p.m. on Feb. 14, JABSOM Library Stacks (webinar link to be posted by Jan. 22).

>> Dr. T. Samuel Shomaker, campus visits Feb. 27-28. Public presentation: 1:30-2:45 p.m. Feb. 28, JABSOM Library Stacks (webinar link to be posted by Jan. 22)

“The search advisory committee did a superb job in identifying finalists with both impressive, progressive leadership experience and disciplinary knowledge,” said UH Manoa Provost Michael Bruno in a news release. “I express my appreciation to them for their time, hard work and commitment to the search process. We look forward to meeting the candidates for the important role of dean of the state’s only medical school, critical to the training of high-quality physicians, scientists and health care professionals across the Pacific-Asia region.”

Following the visits and review of feedback, Bruno will make a recommendation on the JABSOM dean appointment to UH President David Lassner.

Visit manoa.hawaii.edu/executivesearch/jabsom to view candidate biographies and curriculum vitae.