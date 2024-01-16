A cozy chili for cool nights

Roast chicken, frozen corn and canned white beans and green chiles are the stars of this chili.

Top with a flurry of shredded cheese, crushed tortilla chips and a dollop of sour cream. Serve leftovers over rice or baked potatoes.

White Chicken Chili

Ingredients:

• 2 tablespoons olive oil

• 1 large yellow onion, chopped

• 1 large jalapeño pepper, seeds and ribs removed, finely chopped

• 2 tablespoons minced garlic (about 5 cloves)

• 1 teaspoon dried oregano

• 1 teaspoon ground cumin

• 1/2 teaspoon sweet paprika or chili powder

• Pinch of cayenne pepper, to taste

• 1 teaspoon kosher salt, plus more to taste (such as Diamond Crystal)

• Freshly cracked black pepper

• 4 cups low-sodium chicken broth

• 2 (15-ounce) cans cannellini beans, rinsed and drained

• 2 (4-ounce) cans diced green chiles

• 2 1/2 to 3 cups cooked shredded

chicken (from 1 roast chicken or rotisserie chicken)

• 1 cup fresh or frozen corn kernels

• Half a lime, plus lime wedges for serving

• Shredded Cheddar or Monterey Jack cheese, pickled jalapeño slices, diced avocado, sour cream, chopped fresh cilantro and crushed tortilla chips, for serving (optional)

Directions:

In a large Dutch oven or pot, heat the olive oil over medium heat. Add the onion and jalapeño and cook, stirring often, until the onions are tender, about 6 minutes. Add the garlic, oregano, cumin, paprika, cayenne, salt and a few grinds of black pepper, and cook for 1 minute, until fragrant.

Add the chicken broth, cannellini beans and diced green chiles with their liquid; bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Lower the heat and simmer, stirring occasionally, until the broth has reduced by about half, 18 to 20 minutes. Off the heat, use a wooden spoon to mash some of the beans against the side of the pot. Con tinue mashing the beans until the broth is noticeably thicker.

Return the pot to medium, stir in the chicken and corn, and cook until heated through, about 3 minutes. Juice the lime half over the pot, then taste for seasonings and add more salt, black pepper, and cayenne, if desired.

Serve the chili in bowls topped as you like with a lime wedge, shredded cheese, pickled jalapeños, diced avocado, sour cream, chopped fresh cilantro, and/or crushed tortilla chips.

Total time: 50 minutes, serves 4-6.