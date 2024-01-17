High surf advisory in effect for north, west shores as winds ease

Severe wind and surf conditions have eased for most of Hawaii as a cold front weakens over the eastern end of the state.

A high wind warning remains in effect through 6 p.m. today for the summits of Hawaii island and Haleakala on Maui. Southwesterly winds of 50 to 70 mph with higher gusts will buffet summits.

“Be prepared for road closures,” weather officials said in a bulletin. “Postpone travel to the summits until conditions improve.”

The cold front that brought wet, windy weather to the islands Tuesday is expected to stall out and dissipate over the eastern end of the state today. However, breezy conditions with some “unsettled weather” will persist this morning, weather officials said. Conditions are forecast to improve this afternoon with mostly dry weather predominating from Thursday through early next week.

Meanwhile, a high surf advisory is in effect for the north shores of Kauai County, Oahu, Molokai, Maui and the west shores of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai and Hawaii island through 6 p.m. Thursday.

Most affected shores will see large breaking waves of 12 to 16 feet, with the west shores of Hawaii island getting surf of 6 to 8 feet, weather officials said.