HFD: Community center fire in Nuuanu-Punchbowl intentionally set

Honolulu police are now investigating a fire that broke out at the Kamamalu Community Center in the Nuuanu-Punchbowl area earlier this week as an arson case.

The Honolulu Fire Department has determined the fire Tuesday night at 1450 Queen Emma St. was intentionally set, and referred the case to HPD.

HFD first responded to the fire at 9:45 p.m. Tuesday with six units and 22 personnel.

The first unit on scene found smoke and flames emanating from a bathroom. Firefighters initiated an aggressive attack with water and brought the fire under control at 9:55 p.m.

No occupants were found inside the building, and no injuries were reported.

HFD says the fire started in an office used as a storage room and destroyed a public bathroom that was out of service. Damages are estimated at $100,000.