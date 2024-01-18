Off the news: Dubious carve-outs from nepotism law

Office managers are often the one to succeed a lawmaker in his or her job — and the newly appointed state Rep. May Mizuno did have that role in her husband’s office before John Mizuno left to become the governor’s homelessness coordinator.

But isn’t hiring a relative banned for state employees?

It is, but the Legislature and Judiciary are exempt, according to the Hawaii State Ethics Commission. The nepotism law otherwise bars state employees from taking employment action affecting relatives or household members.

Is it right that the Legislature and Judiciary are exempt? That’s another question.