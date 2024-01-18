Rainbow Wahine basketball beats Long Beach State

Lily Wahinekapu had a game-high 19 points and six rebounds and Ashley Thoms added 18 points in her first start since November to lead the Hawaii women’s basketball team to a 68-55 win over Long Beach State tonight at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

MeiLani McBee added 11 points and Kelsie Imai provided her trademark spark off the bench with five points, seven assists, four rebounds, two steals and two blocks to keep Hawaii (8-7, 5-1 Big West) undefeated at home in conference play.

Savanna Tucker had 16 points and Patricia Chung added 12 points and seven rebounds for the Beach (6-10, 1-6), who won both regular-season games against the Rainbow Wahine last season.

Chung was credited with a disputed 3-pointer to end the third quarter after the clocked stopped with 7.9 seconds. The teams continued playing and Chung swished a 3 from the right corner to pull to 55-49 heading into the fourth.

Hawaii forced the Beach into a shot-clock violation on their first possession of the fourth quarter and held Long Beach State to one field goal over eight minutes to push its lead up to 17.

The Rainbow Wahine outscored the Beach 13-6 in the fourth quarter.

Hawaii center Brooklyn Rewers missed her first game of the season, but UH got help from post player Jacque David, who played for the first time since suffering a knee injury a year ago at Cal State Bakersfield.

David had four points and three rebounds in six minutes.

Hawaii will close out the homestead on Saturday against UC San Diego.